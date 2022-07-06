Former WWE Superstar jokingly claims that he "legit" hates Adam Cole

AEW star and former WWE Superstar, Dax Harwood, has claimed that he "legit" hates birthday boy Adam Cole. The Undisputed Elite member is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Taking to Twitter, Cole's real-life partner and fellow AEW colleague, Britt Baker, sent a heartfelt message to the former NXT Champion. She shared a wholesome photo of the couple from their time together on AEW TV.

Check out Baker's tweet here:

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker



Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. If you have a problem with @AdamColePro , that says more about you than it does him.Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. If you have a problem with @AdamColePro, that says more about you than it does him.Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. ♥️ https://t.co/5CJz9KhBac

In response to D.M.D, Harwood recalled his singles loss to Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when he was forced to tap out to the sharpshooter. The Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion wrote:

"Dude, he made me tap out to the sharpshooter! I legit hate him."

Adam Cole recently disclosed that he stays in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Adam Cole was once regarded as one of the top rising stars in WWE. During his time on the black-and-gold brand, he won the NXT Championship and is also a former NXT North American Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion.

Naturally, Cole worked closely with both Triple H and Shawn Michaels in NXT. Speaking recently on The Kurt Angle Show, Cole claimed that he is still in touch with the two Hall of Famers.

The former Undisputed Era leader said:

“I still, to this day, keep in conversation, in touch with both of them. All of it is just, ‘Hey, how are you? Thinking of you, wishing you the best.’ That type of thing.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Cole recently competed in a huge Fatal Four-Way Match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He challenged for Jay White's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a match which also involved Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Adam Page.

Unfortunately for Cole, though, he was the one who took the pinfall on the night and also suffered an injury in the closing stages of the match.

