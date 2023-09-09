Former WWE Superstar lists out eight reasons why CM Punk isn't returning to the company

Now that CM Punk is no longer a part of the AEW roster, the rumors of him going back to WWE have started. But a former rival of his has listed eight reasons why the Straight Edge Superstar won't be going back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Punk left WWE in 2014 in extremely controversial circumstances and hasn't been seen since, while his exit from AEW has been just as controversial, if not more. But with the old saying of 'time heals all wounds' in mind, could Punk realistically go back to WWE?

Taking to his YouTube channel, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback responded to the rumors of Punk returning to World Wrestling Entertainment. He reeling off a number of reasons why he won't be going back:

“This is why CM Punk is not going back to WWE. Number one, nobody likes him, from the boys in the locker room to the office personnel, absolutely despised. Number two, he’s a pathological liar. I’ve seen it time and time again, and now we’re starting to hear about it more and more and more and more and finally everybody’s starting to see it. Number three, he’s not the draw that everybody wants to try to say that he is. He never was and he never will be. sure, he can get a spike here or there, but long term, he is incapable of improving ratings.” (H/T Ringside News)

Expand Tweet

Ryback continued by saying that Punk's ego and his fragile physique are also contributing factors to why a WWE return is off the cards:

“Number four, he’s fragile. He’s just not it. Number five, his ego is out of control. He will not come back and fall in line and be another spoke in the wheel of WWE. Number six, did I mention nobody likes him? Number seven, he’s partially responsible for the downfall of pro wrestling ratings, because casual people look at Phillip Brooks and they just go, ‘that’s not that, that’s not it.' Number eight, he failed horribly at UFC. He wanted to talk the talk and walk the walk. He thinks he’s a 290 pound machine like The Big Guy, Ryback, but the truth is that he’s a skinny-fat little boy trying to play in a man’s world, and it just doesn’t cut it. Casuals look at it, and they know that he’s not the real deal.” (H/T Ringside News)

CM Punk could have ended up working with The Young Bucks in AEW

The one feud that everyone wanted following the 'Brawl Out' incident in 2022 was CM Punk against The Elite. Whether that would be Punk vs. Kenny Omega or The Young Bucks, it didn't matter, people wanted to see those guys in the same ring.

However, due to Punk getting fired, that will never happen. But in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was rumored that The Young Bucks would have actually been willing to work with CM Punk on the condition that there was no backstage drama for six months.

Expand Tweet

Sadly, that never ended up happening, as backstage drama ended up being the reason Punk got himself fired from AEW after his bust-up with Jack Perry at All In in London, England.

Do you think CM Punk will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.