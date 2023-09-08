AEW EVPs had unique condition for agreeing to talk with CM Punk - Reports

AEW All Out 2022 will likely forever be remembered for the backstage brawl between CM Punk and the EVPs. Reportedly, The Young Bucks were open to talking to Punk only if he met their conditions.

Naturally, relations between Punk and the EVPs were soured after their brawl last year. Despite this, many fans had hoped to see the parties turn the real-life controversy into an onscreen story.

In today's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that The Young Bucks had a clear condition before agreeing to talk with CM Punk.

"According to one person very close to the situation, The Young Bucks had said if six months went by without CM Punk having any issues, they would have been willing to sit down and work with him."

Despite this report, last week FIghtful released a report of their own that claimed that there was a planned meeting between the two parties. It was initially meant to take place before AEW All In, but ultimately fell through, which is believed to have added to CM Punk's frustrations.

Jim Cornette believes the AEW EVPs set CM Punk up for failure

Before all the drama began, CM Punk seemed to be very positive about AEW and his future in the promotion. Sadly, things quickly devolved, notably after he began a feud for the World Championship. Some believe that jealousy played a factor, and Cornette agrees.

During a special edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the report Fightful made about the meeting. According to the veteran, this was done to push him over the edge.

"And then, they have been setting this up, because now we find out that there was supposed to be a meeting. Another in-person meeting was scheduled with Punk and the Elite to settle the issues right before Wembley, and guess who canceled it? The Elite! At the last minute."

It's also been widely reported that CM Punk experienced many odd inconveniences before reaching London. The star allegedly had to find his own way to Wembley, which could've been yet another thing to add to his gripes.

