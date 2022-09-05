Former WWE Superstar makes surprising return following Wardlow's match at AEW All Out 2022 

Former WWE superstar Samoa Joe made a surprising return during AEW All Out 2022 following Wardlow's match.

Joe's last match was at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July, when he beat Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship. Since then, he has gone on to film Peacock's Twisted Metal series and has been absent from AEW programming over the past few weeks.

In a six-man tag team match, Wardlow and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeated the team of Lethal and the debuting Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) after Mr. Mayhem's Powerbomb Symphony to Black Machismo.

At the end of the match, Jay Lethal and his group of men, including Satnam Singh, started to circle the ring to attack The Pinnacle. However, Joe arrived from the tunnel to take out Satnam Singh and send Sonjay Dutt into the hands of Mr. Mayhem and FTR.

The Samoan Submission Machine has had major issues with Singh, Dutt, and Lethal prior to his in-ring sabbatical.

Harwood's daughter, Finley, then arrived and broke Dutt's pencil. Dax delivered a right hand to Lethal's manager and was "pinned" by the eight-year-old as the babyfaces celebrated afterward.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe's return to AEW programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha