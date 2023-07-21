Former WWE Superstar must return to wrestling after an 8-year absence and reunite with CM Punk in AEW

AEW creatives should give a thought to pairing one of their major stars CM Punk with a former WWE Superstar if she decides to return to the ring.

Although CM Punk is perhaps the most polarizing star on the AEW roster, he is definitely someone who brings casual fans to watch and takes an interest in the product. The Voice of the Voiceless recently made his return to the All Elite promotion on the new Saturday show, "Collision."

While many fans seem delighted with his return, there is perhaps something missing that the higher-ups should definitely look into in order to make his return worth it. That missing link can be fixed by pairing Punk up onscreen with his former WWE colleague and his better half in real life, AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee).

In fact, AJ was recently seen performing inside the ring. Not only would Lee be great for Punk's overall character, but she would also be a key factor in AEW's women's division. During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, the former Divas Champion has worked an onscreen angle with her husband, and the duo naturally has great chemistry.

So, Tony Khan should do everything in his power to convince AJ to return to the squared circle after over eight years of retirement and pair her with Punk to get more eyes on the product and add a layer to Punk's character.

Will AJ Lee return to the ring and join CM Punk, considering her recent viral clip?

Recently, news broke out that AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) is set to feature in the next session of the popular drama series, "Heelz." Furthermore, she was also seen in a viral clip performing her popular wrestling moves on none other than her husband, CM Punk.

SE Scoops @sescoops Footage of AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee) back in the ring on the new season of Heels premiering July 28 pic.twitter.com/qnNBfl7UC6

Although AJ announced her retirement from in-ring competition long before, the possibility of her return can't be denied. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the couple.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars