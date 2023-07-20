[WATCH] AJ Lee taps out former WWE Champion; fans ecstatic to see her back in the ring!

Former WWE star AJ Mendes (aka AJ Lee), alongside his husband CM Punk, is set to feature in a popular drama series Heels, the concept of which is based on pro wrestling.

AJ Lee is one of the most prominent female wrestlers in the history of WWE, who should also be credited for revolutionizing women's wrestling a decade ago. However, she announced her retirement from in-ring competition back in 2015.

After moving on from wrestling, Lee transitioned to the field of writing and is currently a renowned author and screenwriter. On top of that, the former Divas Champion has also been seen on multiple TV shows. Speaking of TV shows, AJ Mendez was recently featured in a drama series.

"Heels" is a hit drama series on STARZ. The plot of the show is entirely based on the world of pro wrestling, and it features stars like Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. In a clip from the show's upcoming season, Lee can be seen performing her famous wrestling moves in the ring on none other than her better half and former WWE Champion, CM Punk. AJ also made him tap out with her submission move, "Black Widow."

You can watch the clip here:

Fans are all amped up after seeing AJ Lee in the ring after a long time and wishing for her to return.

Although AJ has perhaps moved on from wrestling, her legacy inside the squared circle can never be forgotten. As a matter of fact, Lee was probably the most talked about women's wrestler due to programs with several top names such as John Cena, Bryan Danielson, Kane, and so on.

Meanwhile, many fans believe that she still got it and can return to the ring, possibly aligning herself with her husband CM Punk, on AEW. Moreover, the couple has shared great chemistry during their time in the Stamford-based promotion as well.

Only time will tell whether AJ Lee is ready for a return to in-ring competition or she has actually moved on from the sport to focus on her writing career.