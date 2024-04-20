Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella coming out of retirement to sign with AEW wouldn't make a big difference, says veteran

WCW veteran Konnan recently discussed the possibility of Nikki Bella joining AEW.

The 2-time Divas Champion has been officially retired from in-ring competition since 2019. The fearless One cited a herniated disc and a brain cyst as the reason behind her premature retirement. Though she did come out of retirement during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, it didn't lead to a full-time return.

Nikki Bella recently revealed she was ready to call Tony Khan about a potential AEW move after watching Mercedes Moné.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said Nikki Bella wouldn't be a game-changer if she joined All Elite Wrestling:

"So she's [Nikki Garcia] close to signing, you know, what I'm saying? She ain't going to make [sic] a big difference either," Konnan said. (3:00 - 3:07)

Tony Khan is open to signing Nikki Bella to AEW

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan said Nikki Garcia is like a family to him and that the AEW door is open for her whenever she wants to resume her passion:

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie, they're like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family. So... I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time," Khan said.

Nikki and Brie are currently busy running businesses outside the wrestling world. Will the twins step out of retirement for one final run? Only time will tell.

