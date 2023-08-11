Former WWE Superstar officially added to AEW roster

AEW has seemingly added two new stars from Ring of Honor to its roster page. After several appearances for the promotion in the last few weeks, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were spotted as new additions to AEW's roster page.

The pair known as The Kingdom, along with Maria Kanellis, have been seen more often with Ring of Honor recently. After three months without a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion, they have started making more consistent appearances, with a match on Rampage and appearances on Dynamite for the past two weeks.

Fans were able to spot the pair on the updated AEW roster page on the company's official website. Last year, the trio was announced to be signing multi-year contracts with AEW, so it was a surprise that they were not officially added to the roster until today.

The Kingdom teasing an alliance with Roderick Strong on AEW Dynamite

For weeks, Roderick Strong has dealt with frustrations following Better than You Bay-Bay and their sudden success. Strong has expressed his dislike for Adam Cole and MJF's friendship on several occasions, and last night, he confronted them about this.

The former NXT superstar came in to cut MJF off after the pair wished to go after the Ring of Honor tag team titles and said his piece. He wondered why Cole did not consider him to be his partner, despite their years-long friendship. MJF then began his verbal barrage on Strong, whom he accused of having weird ex-girlfriend vibes.

After this, Strong seemed to be distraught, but Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Kingdom came out to lend their support, and Adam Cole had to watch one of his best friends leave the arena with other people.

This was not the first time The Kingdom have interacted with Roderick Strong, as the week before this, they went up to him as he was showing his frustrations at Better than You Bay-Bay backstage. Their constant presence around Strong could signal their interest in adding him to their ranks.

