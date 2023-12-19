Former WWE Superstar picks Roman Reigns and multiple top stars as dream opponents in 2024

A former WWE and AEW star has already got some big plans for himself in 2024, as he has named Roman Reigns and many other performers as dream opponents for the new year.

The star in question is Lio Rush, who has worked primarily for companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact in 2023, but has made sporadic appearances in companies like RevPro, GCW, and MLW.

But it seems that Lio has his sights set on some big names in 2024 as he took to Twitter to reveal his wishlist for the coming year. WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and CM Punk were mentioned, as well as AEW stars like Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and Jon Moxley.

"If you see em, tag em! Let’s get to work in 2024 #FreeAgent #LioRush Bookings [email protected] Graphic design made by @GFXbyDesign," tweeted @IamLioRush.

Some other surprise inclusions on Lio's hitlist range from Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji, current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, and the 'World's Strongest Man' Mark Henry.

The former WWE Superstar will be returning to a major promotion in 2024

It seems as if Lio Rush already has some sort of a schedule in place, as well as a list of dream opponents, as it was recently announced that he would be returning to a major promotion.

It was confirmed that Lio would be making his first appearance for GCW in 11 months in January 2024 at three different shows. Rush will be competing in cities like Chicago, Columbus, and Tampa for Game Changer Wrestling, with the only confirmed opponent for Lio being Myron Reed at the show in Columbus.

GCW recently had Andrade El Idolo debut for the promotion at their most recent event in Los Angeles, and he will appear on two of the shows Lio is competing at. So, even though he might not have put Andrade on his list of dream opponents, it's safe to say that a match between Lio and El Idolo would attract a lot of attention.

