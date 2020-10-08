Former WWE Superstar posts hilarious photo of Chris Jericho to honor latter's 30th anniversary

Chris Jericho will be celebrating 30 years of being in the pro wrestling business on tonight's special episode of AEW Dynamite. As expected, a lot of his fans, friends, and fellow colleagues have sent their wishes towards Jericho on social media to honor his memory.

One of them is former WWE Superstar and producer Lance Storm who recently took to Twitter to post a hilarious throwback photo of Chris Jericho from 1994. In the photo, Jericho can be seen donning a rather "cute' hairdo which, as Storm revealed, was the work of Storm's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch aka Sunny.

Lance Storm was amongst the various WWE Superstars, producers, referees and employees who were either released or furloughed from the company on April 15, 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Storm also teamed with Jericho as The Thrillseekers in Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the 1990s.

30 years of Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is an industry veteran who has competed all over the world and has been part of several wrestling promotions such as WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW and most recently, AEW. Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he signed with AEW and shortly afterwards became the inaugural AEW Heavyweight Champion. Later, he dropped the title to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.

Tell me why I have to be a #Powerslave.... thx to @JamesDurbinAI for the killer #Eddie mask!! @ Egypt مصر @IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/upcdDwHmBs — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 28, 2020

Jericho will be teaming up with his fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager to face his old friend Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project in a tag team match. Apart from that Jericho has promised that tonight's episode will also feature cameos from a few celebrities.