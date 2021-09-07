Former WWE Superstar praises Tony Khan and AEW

Tony Khan and AEW knocked it off the park with All Out 2021, drawing widespread praise from many around the wrestling world. One of them was former WWE Superstar Dr. Shawn Stasiak.

Many claim that AEW produced the pay-per-view of the year with All Out and Shawn Stasiak, also known as Meat, during his run with the World Wrestling Federation and took to Twitter to express his pleasure with the event.

The 15-time WWE Hardcore Champion stated the authenticity of CM Punk, and Tony Khan's emotions throughout made the show as special as it ended up being.

"You can truly see and FEEL the authenticity and REALNESS of such exciting and humbling emotions from @CMPunk and @TonyKhan It truly creates a craving to be part of something so special and bigger than you! #Congratulations #AEW #AllOut2021," tweeted Shawn Stasiak.

Stasiak had two runs in WWE and a stint in WCW. He worked primarily as a tag team wrestler during his WCW stint, winning the World Tag Team Championship thrice with Chuck Palumbo.

His run with WWE saw him take on the character of a lunatic guy looking to impress Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stasiak did a great job with it, providing some hilarious moments on RAW.

Can Tony Khan and AEW provide legitimate competition to WWE?

Despite the great things Tony Khan and AEW are accomplishing, WWE is still considered the biggest promotion globally. However, Khan's promotion is giving WWE a run for its money with some major acquisitions.

AEW added CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to an already stacked roster and probably have a few other big names in the pipeline. Mainstream media covered Bryan and Punk's moves to AEW, and the company's star power has gone up by a lot in a few weeks.

While there's still a long way to go, AEW might not be far behind from accomplishing their goal of being an alternative to WWE.

Edited by Alan John