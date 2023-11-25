Former WWE Superstar promises to retire if CM Punk returns at Survivor Series: WarGames

With only one day left until Survivor Series: WarGames, the anticipation for a CM Punk return is at an all-time high. Many have been speculating whether this does happen, but a certain former WWE Superstar has made an unusual statement: he will retire should Punk make his return.

The man in question would be former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback. This was unusual considering that it has been five years since he's stepped foot in a wrestling ring, with it being seven years since he's been seen in WWE.

On Twitter, The Big Guy blatantly dropped the challenge, saying that he would retire should CM Punk return at Survivor Series: WarGames. He then quickly went on to advertise his latest nutrition products, which were part of the Black Friday Sale in line with Thanksgiving in the United States. He also mentioned that buyers would get a free bottle of their "Go to Sleep" supplements.

"If @CMPunk returns tomorrow I will officially retire from pro wrestling. Also checkout my @FMMNutrition Black Friday Sale 30% Off with code BLACKFRIDAY30 plus a FREE bottle of our GTS Go To Sleep and Beanie! Link in bio #Hungry"

In the end, this could just simply be an advertising strategy from Ryback.

Rumors on CM Punk's return have been due to the WWE Universe, says WWE higher-up

Rumors of CM Punk's return have been at an all-time high, considering that the event he's speculated to make a return at will be happening tomorrow night.

For weeks, fans have been catching the most interesting references during WWE's shows. According to Fightful Select, a certain WWE higher-up believes that the fans have unrealistic expectations due to the references they have been seeing.

However, they claimed that these references were not cleared and that they were stopped after Fastlane. Even Triple H himself has claimed that the fans were making a bit of a stretch with the references.

In the end, fans may not stop speculating until the time actually comes. They may come out of Survivor Series either feeling happy that the rumors and references bore fruit or exit the venue feeling disappointed.

