Triple H reportedly blames WWE Universe for recent rumors

Triple H reportedly has blamed the WWE Universe for some of the recent rumors surrounding a controversial star.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will occur at the Allstate Arena in Chicago tomorrow night. Tonight's edition of SmackDown will take place at the same venue and feature an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Judgment Day and The Street Profits.

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 edition of AEW Collision. The 45-year-old got involved in another backstage altercation ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium and was terminated from the company. Jack Perry was also involved in the backstage altercation and has not returned to television after being suspended by the promotion.

There have been rumors leading up to Survivor Series that CM Punk could return to the promotion for the first time since 2014. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), a WWE higher-up believes fans have unrealistic expectations due to references on TV.

The higher-up informed Fightful that they were told talent was not clearing those lines, and the references stopped after Fastlane. The report added that Shinsuke Nakamura occasionally uses the GTS (CM Punk's finishing move). Triple H has told some in the company that the WWE Universe was finding hints on television that were not there.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Triple H has the best job in the world

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Triple H has the best job on the planet.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell stated that The Game was taking things slow with his booking to see how the fans would react. Mantell added that the 54-year-old now has the best job in the world after being given creative control of the promotion.

"But what Triple H would do is, he would say, 'Okay, let's go a little bit this way and see how people grab it.' Triple H has got the best job in the world. He can take his time and see how people buy it. That tells them what to do," said Dutch Mantell. [3:07 - 3:25]

Triple H has shown that he is listening to the WWE Universe, and the product is incredibly successful. The fans have not stopped talking about CM CM Punk since he was fired from All Elite Wrestling, and only time will tell if the controversial star ever gets the opportunity to return to WWE.

