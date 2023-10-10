Potential update on level of control Triple H now has in WWE - Reports

Triple H has been a major reason for WWE's recent success and that could continue to be the case moving forward.

On September 12th, WWE's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official. The two promotions have combined to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings. The merger represents a new era in the company but also led to changes behind the scenes and many superstars being released.

According to Mike Johnson on his PWInsider Elite audio show, there is a belief in WWE that Triple H has been "knighted" by Endeavor in terms of the creative direction for the company. The 54-year-old will reportedly be making most of the decisions moving forward instead of Vince McMahon.

“There is a belief within the company that Triple H has been basically knighted by Endeavor, and he’s the one who is driving 99.9% of the creative going forward. Not Vince McMahon. I kinda feel like there will be a tug-of-war, and sometimes Vince will give his thoughts, and they’ll go with what Vince wants. But, I’m told that week-to-week in the weeds, they are going with what Triple H wants," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Triple H comments on Edge's departure from WWE

Triple H had nothing but positive things to say about Edge following his departure from the company.

The Rated R Superstar made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream last week. He will be performing as Adam Copeland in AEW and is currently involved in a rivalry with his former tag teammate, Christian Cage.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, The King of Kings wished Edge well in All Elite Wrestling and added that he was happy for him.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message." [1:00:12 - 1:00:48]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes recently noted that the company is currently having its most successful era of all time. It will be fascinating to see the fallout from Fastlane this week on WWE television.

Have you enjoyed WWE's creative direction as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.