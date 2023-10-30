Former WWE manager says Triple H has the best job in the world (Exclusive) 

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, had the best job in the world.

The Game was appointed as the head booker of WWE's main roster following Vince McMahon's initial retirement in July 2022. His booking has earned plaudits from fans and critics alike, with ratings and business witnessing an upward trend.

A few weeks back, it was reported that Triple H was handed as much as 99% control of WWE's creative direction by the Endeavor Group. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the former WWE Champion having the best job in the world today.

The wrestling veteran also pointed out how The Game was wisely taking things slow with his booking and understanding what the audience preferred the most.

"But what Triple H would do is, he would say, 'Okay, let's go a little bit this way and see how people grab it.' Triple H has got the best job in the world. He can take his time and see how people buy it. That tells them what to do," said Dutch Mantell. [3:07 - 3:25]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell praises Triple H's booking

In a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded Triple H for how he was booking and pacing WWE's weekly programming. The veteran manager mentioned that the shows had become much easier to watch and that the emphasis on entertainment over in-ring work had also done wonders.

"Before, when we used to watch it, we used to watch SmackDown, we would say, 'Oh my god, when is this thing ever gonna be over.' But now, if you notice their strategy, it reminds me of WWF 20 years ago because the matches aren't that long, but it has a point. They get in, and they get out."

Mantell further discussed how WWE programming had changed under The Game's supervision:

"Plus, they have been filling in kinda the quieter areas with outside interviews, this, that, the other. It's actually if they say they are entertainment totally, now they went back to the entertainment. They got away from the wrestling, and I think people watch it to be entertained, not necessarily to watch great matches."

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell also reserved praise for WWE's performers, saying they could steal the show on any given day when booked correctly by the creative team.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here