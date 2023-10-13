"They have gone back to entertainment" - Former WWE manager lavishes praise on Triple H (Exclusive)

Former professional wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently lavished praise on Triple H and WWE for booking more storyline-driven feuds and emphasizing entertainment over in-ring action.

The Game took over the responsibilities of WWE's creative direction last year, and since then, there has been a noticeable improvement in the company's weekly programming. Though there were rumors that Vince McMahon had returned to influence the booking decisions, a recent report suggested that Endeavor Group had entrusted Triple H solely to take things forward.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how WWE had become much more entertaining and easier to sit through since Triple H's appointment.

The wrestling legend mentioned that the company was wisely booking shorter but impactful matches, which took the narrative forward. He also added that most fans do not watch RAW or SmackDown to witness great wrestling but to get entertained.

"Before, when we used to watch it, we used to watch SmackDown, we would say, 'Oh my god, when is this thing ever gonna be over.' But now, if you notice their strategy, it reminds me of WWF 20 years ago because the matches aren't that long, but it has a point. They get in, and they get out. Plus, they have been filling in kinda the quiter areas with outside interviews, this, that, the other. It's actually, if they say they are entertainment totally, now they went back to the entertainment. They got away from the wrestling, and I think people watch it to be entertained, not necessarily to watch great matches," Mantell said. [0:27 - 1:15]

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell also spoke about how WWE's performers were so talented that they could put up a memorable and lengthy match on any given day.

"I mean, the talent is so good in WWE right now that almost any match can go 15 minutes or 20 minutes. Now when you take a whole crew of guys, they are not used to doing that, but almost now everybody can do it, I mean, you're talking the best of two worlds here. They can entertain you, they can wrestle you. So I think Triple H, to me, has done a great job," Mantell added. [1:16 - 1:47]

Dutch Mantell wants Triple H to book CM Punk wisely in WWE

It is no secret that the wrestling world has been buzzing with rumors of CM Punk making his much-anticipated return to WWE soon. On a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that it was hard for things to go wrong with Punk's booking unless Triple H did something drastically "stupid" with him.

"The only thing that would be wasted is if they bought CM Punk back and do something stupid with him, which I don't ever see happening. I don't know who actually taught Triple H to actually book unless he just learned it from Vince [McMahon] or some head of creative. He does a really good job, and what I like about him is that he doesn't ever get in a hurry. And that saves a lot of it for later on," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen if the Second City Saint shows up during Survivor Series 2023, which is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Chicago later this year.

