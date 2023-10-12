Wrestling legend says Triple H won't make a "stupid" mistake if 9-time World Champion returns to WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has been making waves during his run as the head of WWE creative for the main roster. He has been hailed as one of the key driving forces behind the current hot period that the company has been enjoying. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell explained that The Game wouldn't make a "stupid" mistake with 9-time World Champion CM Punk if he returned.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said WWE was raising the bar under Triple H's creative vision. He mentioned that the promotion spoiled fans so much that they risked blowing out future ideas and plans for what some people consider "B-Shows." The veteran manager added that WWE was opening many doors and hardly closed any.

Mantell then said the only thing he could see wasted is if CM Punk returned and something stupid was done with him on TV. However, the veteran added that he couldn't see that scenario happening:

"The only thing that would be wasted is if they bought CM Punk back and do something stupid with him, which I don't ever see happening. I don't know who actually taught Triple H to actually book unless he just learned it from Vince [McMahon] or some head of creative. He does a really good job, and what I like about him is that he doesn't ever get in a hurry. And that saves a lot of it for later on." (3:47 - 4:19)

What happened when Triple H and CM Punk reportedly met backstage at RAW this year?

It's well-known that for years leading up to CM Punk's WWE departure in 2014, he rarely saw eye-to-eye with The King of Kings creatively and personally. However, Punk made a sudden backstage appearance this year to seemingly make amends.

PWInsider reported that CM Punk and Triple H did, in fact, have a brief chat when the former appeared backstage during a RAW taping. Fightful said that while he was seen clearing the air with the likes of The Miz and catching up with Tamina and others, he mainly came to reconcile with The Game.

Currently, it seems like WWE isn't interested in signing Punk. Some reports have suggested that higher-ups, including Vince McMahon, felt that the cons of re-signing him outweighed the pros.

