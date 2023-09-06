Triple H and CM Punk held talks - Reports

CM Punk shockingly parted ways with AEW last week, but many believe he could be WWE-bound. According to a recent report, it seems that he might've held talks with Triple H last year.

During CM Punk's first AEW suspension last year, the star notably made a backstage appearance at WWE RAW when the promotion was in Chicago. Punk reportedly went there to make amends with some stars, but could he have planted seeds for a WWE return?

Amidst all the drama and rumors that Punk could return to WWE, PWInsider recently confirmed one more time that the star did speak to Triple H during his backstage visit.

"CM Punk and Triple H did speak ever-so-briefly when Punk went backstage at a RAW in Chicago a few months ago."

Expand Tweet

AEW has notably already begun making major changes to the promotion in light of Punk's departure. According to Wrestling Observer, the "soft" brand split across Dynamite and Collision is now over, and stars will freely wrestle on either show.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Jim Cornette doesn't think CM Punk showing up in WWE will result in stars jumping over to AEW

Between 2020 and 2021, scores of talent jumped over to AEW after seemingly being fed up with how WWE handled them. Some stars were also simply picked up after the many "budget" cuts, but could Punk's presence inspire a similar exodus?

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained why he believes no top stars will jump over after seeing The Elite oust CM Punk.

"The guys who are in the prime of their careers, the Cody's who already left, any young talent from the WWE that's been used in any fashion, that has any kind of name, that has any kind of future in wrestling, that could be potentially a draw for AEW, they don't want to go there, because [of] the [Young Bucks]."

Many fans online share Cornette's opinion that The Elite is to blame for Punk's exit. However, fans might never know what happened behind the scenes, and The Second City Saint has been ominously quiet since being fired from AEW.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena