Does Triple H have 100% creative control of WWE? New report sheds light on Vince McMahon's involvement

Triple H and Vince McMahon have been the two brains behind WWE’s on-screen product for the past couple of years. The Game took over completely when The Big Man stepped down in 2022, but McMahon seemingly put himself back in the mix when he returned prior to selling WWE to Endeavour.

Since WWE merged with UFC to form TKO, there have been some debates about the driving force behind Titanland’s product and creative decisions. It so happens that Triple H has the majority power in making creative decisions, while Vince McMahon may make suggestions for changes, especially for main events. A report by PWInsider Elite revealed the information for the fans.

As per Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, The Big Man has backed off from making creative decisions, but he still holds the power he had previously.

“That’s how it was described to me, for now he’s backed off. He still has the power – if he wants to change something, he will. But right now he’s pretty much backed off on that. So what you’re seeing right now is pretty much, what I was told, 99% or whatever, 95%, Paul Levesque. I mean, (Vince is) still around, and there’s probably gonna be input when it comes to main event programs and things like that going forward, but right now, it is mostly the Paul Levesque show now as far as what’s going on on TV and everything.”

As of now, it seems that Triple H will be in control of what fans see on TV. However, The Game is not a part of the Board of Directors for TKO.

Triple H was recently a victim of baseless rumors

Recently, Wrestling Twitter had gone berserk about a rumor claiming Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had separated and were potentially filing for divorce. There was no foundation for the information and was ultimately debunked.

The Game’s longtime close friend Kevin Nash revealed that he texted The Game about the situation, who jokingly addressed it, confirming the rumors were untrue.

Unfortunately, even Kevin Nash’s words were twisted by certain news outlets, and Nash had to further clarify what the text exchange between The Game and himself actually meant!

