Triple H breaks silence after WWE and UFC merger: What position does the legend hold in TKO?

Triple H has finally broken his silence regarding the recent merger of WWE and UFC. For those who may not be aware, UFC and WWE have officially merged, creating a new entity called TKO Group Holdings. This merger was announced by Endeavor and WWE, signifying a significant shift in the wrestling and combat sports landscape.

Additionally, the most recent edition of WWE RAW was significant as it marked the final episode of the Vince McMahon era, as Vince McMahon will no longer hold major power in the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H's position within the newly merged entity has also undergone a significant change. According to WWE's press release, the 14-time World Champion will not be part of TKO's new Board of Directors. Instead, the board will consist of individuals from Endeavor and WWE, including Mr. Emanuel, Mr. Shapiro, and Mr. Khan, among others.

However, Triple H will still retain his position as WWE's Head of Creative, with President Nick Khan as his reporting authority. In response to this historic moment, Triple H took to his official Twitter account to mark the day as historic and express his excitement. He teased that this would be the most exciting time in the industry and left fans with his signature question: "Are you ready?"

After the merger, Endeavor will hold a 51% stake in TKO, while WWE shareholders will own the remaining 49% of the newly formed entity. This merger is a monumental event in the world of sports entertainment and combat sports, and it has been celebrated by many, including former WWE superstar John Cena.

WWE representatives Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were among those who witnessed and celebrated this historic moment alongside company officials.

Will Triple H ever make his in-ring return to WWE?

While still holding the position as the Head of Creative, the question arises as to whether the Cerebral Assassin will ever make his in-ring comeback or not. As of right now, the chances of Triple H making an in-ring return are next to impossible. The reason behind this is the health concern of the King of Kings.

Not only this, but the 14-time World Champion also announced his retirement back at WrestleMania 38, and since then, he has never engaged in any physical altercations on WWE television.

However, despite his absence from in-ring competition, the Cerebral Assassin still makes efforts to entertain fans by crafting compelling and interesting storylines as the Head of Creatives in the Stamford-based Promotion.

