WWE confirms Triple H losing a major position in the company

WWE confirmed that the 14-time World Champion Triple H would not be on the new Board of Directors of 'TKO.'

Earlier today, the Stamford-based promotion and UFC united to establish TKO Group Holdings Inc. in a groundbreaking merger. After the official merger of World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel takes over as TKO's CEO.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon will serve as the company's Executive Chairman. It's a historic moment as McMahon, who turned his father's firm into a global juggernaut and has ruled WWE for decades as well as its largest shareholder, relinquishes control.

Endeavor will control 51% of TKO, with WWE shareholders owning the remaining 49%. In the wake of the new changes, as per the company's website, Triple H is not listed on the board committee, which he has been a part of for almost eight years since 2015.

According to a new press release from World Wrestling Entertainment, the board of 11 includes individuals from Endeavor and WWE, such as Mr. Emanuel, Mr. Shapiro, and Mr. Khan, as well as the directors named here.

The Game is still listed as the Head of Creative.

Triple H spotted during Maxxine Dupri's fashion debut

The Alpha Academy team member Maxxine Dupri recently debuted at the New York Fashion Week.

Outside of the Stamford-based promotion, the 26-year-old female star stepped foot on the fashion ramp with some high-profile names in attendance.

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, were also present. The WWE Hall of Famer sitting next to Bezos has taken the internet by storm.

Check out the screengrab of the video below:

Jeff Bezos and Triple H in one frame.

Check the clip here.

Only time will tell what changes would the Stamford-based promotion bring following Vince McMahon's return and The Game's exit from the board committee.

Do you think WWE made the right decision of not having Triple H on the new Board of Directors? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.