Triple H spotted at 26-year-old star's debut at major event outside WWE

WWE CCO Triple H was spotted along with some high-profile names at the Conrad Downtown New York.

Maxxine Dupri made her debut in the New York Fashion Week. The ongoing event began on September 8 and will continue until the 13th of this month. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel were also in attendance.

Triple H sitting next to Jeff Bezos was recorded on video, and it has been making the rounds on social media. Check out the clip below:

Maxxine Dupri has been part of the team Alpha Academy on WWE RAW alongside Chad Gable and Otis. She recently made her in-ring debut on the July 31 edition of the flagship show.

Maxxine Dupri named WWE Hall of Famer as her dream opponent

Maxxine Dupri may still be green when it comes to her in-ring work, but her dreams are high above. She has some really strong support from her peers, and overall, is considered a likable athlete by many viewers.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling during SummerSlam in August, Maxxine Dupri flirted with the prospect of a one-on-one clash against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella:

"So, my true answer is Nikki Bella. If she's making a comeback, that's my girl. We're doing it."

She also revealed that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also someone she'd love to step into the ring with. Suffice it to say that Alpha Academy is one of the most over teams on the red brand.

You can watch Maxxine Dupri's aforementioned ramp walk in the clip below:

Despite WWE teasing an "Academy Rules" match between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy, the bout is less likely to happen at this point after what transpired on television recently.

Chad Gable was gunning for the Intercontinental Championship, while The Viking Raiders took on the newly formed tag team of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre last week.

