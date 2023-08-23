WWE Universe is ready for 37-year-old to put the kibosh on Gunther's IC Championship reign

On June 10, 2022, Austrian WWE Superstar Gunther defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. He has since reigned supreme on television.

Along came several challengers in the form of former world champions Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Drew McIntyre, all of whom The Ring General vanquished.

Over the past few months, Chad Gable has now organically become the people's favorite, and the wrestling world, in unison, voted for the former Olympic athlete to dethrone Gunther. The two faced each other twice so far, including in the latest edition of WWE RAW, where Gable defeated The Austrian Anomaly, albeit by countout.

Gunther's first loss in singles competition on the main roster was handed to him by Chad Gable on the latest episode of RAW, and the fans have gone wild at the prospect of the latter finally ending the lengthy title reign of the Austrian megastar.

However, it'd be silly for WWE at this point not to capitalize on the moment and have Gunther surpass Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. But, in order to do so, The Ring General has to get past Payback and hold on to the title until September 7.

Chad Gable says it's his "mission" to dethrone WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Chad Gable disclosed that his former tag team partner Jason Jordan is behind his enthralling contests against Gunther.

Looking back at his five-minute challenge a few weeks ago, Gable stated that he just wanted to give people a glimpse of what was to come. This week, too, it seems WWE held back on these two workhorses putting on a match for the ages. In the end, the Alpha Academy star declared that Gunther's title reign would end with him hoisting the Intercontinental Title:

"And everyone talks about who’s gonna be the guy to take that [Intercontinental Championship] from [GUNTHER]. And man, I’m gonna make it my mission." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

With the backing of the wrestling world, Chad Gable has come a long way. Almost unanimously, it is believed that the 37-year-old's singles push is long overdue, and he is more than capable of carrying on the prestige Gunther has brought to the second-oldest belt in WWE history.

Will Chad Gable knock off Gunther in the coming weeks and become RAW's brand-new Intercontinental Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

