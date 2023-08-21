“It blows my mind” - Gunther's current rival opens up about the progress of 26-year-old star on WWE RAW

Gunther is scheduled to defend his WWE IC Championship against Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW as the show is set to air live from Quebec City, Canada.

Ahead of arguably his biggest match to date, Gable did an interview with Cageside Seats, during which he discussed a lot of topics, including Alpha Academy's own Maxxine Dupri.

Maxxine Dupri was floundering on WWE television before finally finding her mojo following her association with Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy. The 26-year-old is now one of the consistently improving superstars of the red brand's roster. Chad Gable on Maxxine Dupri:

“She’s delivering on every level, you know, physically in what we do and she’s not used to that. So it’s a very unique kind of story in this company. I don’t think we’ve seen it, if we have very rarely, in the past where someone’s legitimately learning on the job. [Learning] how to wrestle in front of that many people and for her to be able to maintain composure and do it with the level of dignity that she is, it blows my mind. I mean, she’s already been through a table. I can’t tell you how long it took me to do that.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

One of the members from Gunther's faction has been eyeing Maxxine Dupri in recent weeks, with the creative team seemingly pushing for a new romance angle on RAW. Check it out here.

What's next for Alpha Academy as a unit on WWE RAW?

Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut on the July 31st edition of WWE RAW. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy had a very well-received television feud, which abruptly was cut off after Chad Gable became the number-one contender for Gunther's title. Their Viking Rules match on July 17 struck a chord with the live crowd as well as the viewers.

Chad Gable and Otis even teased an Academy Rules match down the line against The Viking Raiders. It remains to be seen if WWE's creative team will capitalize on it.

What are your thoughts on Alpha Academy once again gunning for the tag titles on the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below!

