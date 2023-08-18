WWE has been pushing a new romance angle on recent episodes of RAW

Valentine's Day may be over six months away, but WWE has been pushing a new romantic angle between two stars on RAW. Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a clear storyline development between Ludwig Kaiser and Maxxine Dupri, which would require the latter to abandon her current allies.

Kaiser has made his interest in Dupri well known over the past few weeks, saying she had impressed him and asked her to join Imperium. However, she would have to leave Otis and Chad Gable behind to do that. The story coming now, with Gable set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, is also crucial, with fans worried that she may abandon Alpha Academy at a pivotal time.

Maxxine herself, though, has shown no interest in the star. Kaiser, always impressive since he showed up on the main roster, though, has not given up. Even on the recent episode of RAW, he was shown flirting with Maxxine blatantly when their teammates were wrestling in the ring.

Dupri appeared to push away the attention of the star and spoke about her connection with Otis. It remains to be seen if this becomes a full-blown storyline in WWE.

