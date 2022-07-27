Former WWE Superstar puts Jon Moxley on notice ahead of his big interim AEW World Title defense 

Andrade El Idolo has put Jon Moxley on notice ahead of his match against Rush on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi. Since the he defended his title against Brody King on a previous episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of Moxley's match against the former two-time Ring of Honor World Champion, Andrade took to Twitter to show his support for his stablemate:

"Whatever happens!! Nooooo!!! Vas por El Oro!! Take it @rushtoroblanco @AEW."

Since arriving in AEW, Rush has defeated Penta Oscuro in his first singles match in the company.

At the recently concluded ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, he picked up a crucial win over Dragon Lee. El Toro Blanco's unbeaten streak across AEW, ROH, and AAA has earned him a shot at Moxley's title.

Tony Khan recently explained why Rush earned himself a shot at Jon Moxley's interim AEW World Championship

Rush has competed in just one match in AEW so far, however, the promotion has made it clear that his impressive run across the United States and Mexico has earned him a shot at Jon Moxley's title.

AEW President Tony Khan also recently explained why Andrade's stablemate earned his title shot.

Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Khan claimed that the former ROH World Champion is the perfect wrestler to step into AEW.

He also praised Rush for establishing his place as one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet. Tony said:

“I think he’s the perfect wrestler to step in to AEW and earn a title shot versus the Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, one of the most popular wrestlers in the world.”

It will be interesting to see if Rush vs. Moxley leads to a potential faction war between La Faccion Ingobernable and the Blackpool Combat Club in the near future.

