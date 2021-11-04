×
Former WWE Superstar reacts to Chris Jericho calling him out on Twitter

Former WWE superstar Kalisto aka Samuray Del Sol, responds to Chris Jericho's criticism on Twitter.
Muhammed Shijas
Modified Nov 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
News

AEW star Chris Jericho called out former WWE Superstar Kalisto after the latter tweeted about the late Brodie Lee, aka Jon Huber. The former United States Champion debuted as Samuray Del Sol on AEW Dynamite.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Samuray and Aero Star unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the AAA tag team championship match. Following the match, Del Sol thanked Huber for showing him his home (AEW).

Jericho pointed out that Del Sol misspelled Huber's name as 'John' instead of 'Jon.' Later, Del Sol clarified that his emotions got the best of him, which caused the error.

My emotions got the best of me carnal 🙏🏼👊🏽😎 twitter.com/iamjericho/sta…

Supporting Del Sol, fans weren't happy with Y2J. Many pointed out that the late Brodie wouldn't want to argue about his name being spelled wrong.

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber reacts to Chris Jericho's tweet

Chris Jericho's latest tweet about Samuray Del Sol's spelling mistake got the attention of Lee's widow, Amanda Huber. She then accused Samuray of name-dropping her late husband to get attention.

@trymynameagain @IAmJericho Yeah, not an excuse to spell someone’s name wrong if you’re name dropping
@FFS_Utd @trymynameagain @IAmJericho Why is that?I feel like it’s reasonable to expect a level of respect of spelling someone’s name right if you want to name drop them.

This whole incident and Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber's reactions surprised the wrestling world. Some fans understand Mrs. Huber and Jericho's concerns, but others were disappointed to see the duo chastising a fellow wrestler on social media.

Whose side are you on? Do you agree with Chris Jericho or Samuray Del Sol? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
