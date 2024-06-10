Former WWE Superstar reacts to AJ Lee’s new look with a four-word message

AJ Lee recently showed off a new look as she attended a non-wrestling event earlier tonight. A former WWE Superstar was one of those who reacted to this. This would be CJ Perry (fka Lana).

The former Divas Champion is one of the most iconic stars of the previous two decades. In 2015, she announced her early retirement from wrestling altogether due to health issues. She ended up never competing in the ring ever again. In 2021, she landed a role in the Women of Wrestling promotion, as an Executive Producer and color commentator.

On Instagram, AJ Lee posted photos from her appearance at the world premiere of the film Sacramento at the Tribeca Film Festival. She was on the red carpet for the premiere.

Trending

"Sacramento world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival peeled me away from Baldur’s Gate for a night," AJ posted.

CJ Perry was be one of those to reply on her post, as she was amazed by Lee's look for the event. Some others who replied to her post included the likes of Jade Cargill and Renee Paquette.

A screenshot of Perry's comment can be seen below.

CJ Perry's comment on the post

Another former WWE Superstar used one of AJ Lee's iconic moves during her match

AJ Lee can be regarded as one of the most popular women's wrestlers of the past couple of decades. Despite an early end to her career, she is still remembered as a major part of WWE in the 2010s.

Recently at AEW Double or Nothing, she was referenced by Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) during her match against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. During the match, The CEO used AJ's Black Widow submission maneuver.

A picture of this can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

At this point, it seems that AJ Lee's impact on women's wrestling continues. Being one of those who held a spotlight on women's wrestling, she had begun something that others continue on to this day, taking the entire division to greater heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback