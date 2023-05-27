Former WWE Superstar refuses to come out of retirement after 11 years

A former WWE personality has put an end to rumors revolving around his possible in-ring return. The star in question is none other than AEW's recent acquisition and former NXT commentator, Nigel McGuinness.

The 47-year-old made a significant impact in the pro-wrestling realm throughout his decorated career. Earning laurels from fans and veterans alike, the former WWE 205 Live commentator held the ROH World title for a record 545 days during 2007-09.

The English wrestler was forced to hang up his boots in 2011 owing to several nagging injuries. Following his retirement, he joined WWE as a broadcaster in 2016. A successful six-year stint later, he was released by the global juggernaut in October last year.

Speaking recently with WrestlingNews.co, the recent AEW signee denied the possibility of donning the boots again.

"To be honest with you, I'm better used in a commentary role at the moment. I don't want to injure myself. I don't want to kill myself,” said Nigel. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

The former WWE commentator doesn't want to risk life and limb again

Throughout his illustrious career, Nigel McGuinness feuded with top names in the business. He is well-known for his incredible feuds with the likes of Bryan Danielson and Kurt Angle, to name a few.

McGuinness made his surprising return to ROH at the Supercard of Honor event last month. On April 5, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the ROH legend had signed with the company.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the former voice of NXT opened up about the factors concerning his retirement.

"I'm at an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don't want to harm the rest of my life. I don't want to get any injuries or anything serious that's going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel," said Nigel. (H/T DigitalSpy)

