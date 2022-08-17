"None of that means more than seeing clips like this" - Former WWE Superstar responds to Arn Anderson's reaction to iconic AEW tag team match

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson's recent appreciation of FTR did not go unnoticed, as Cash Wheeler penned down an emotional response.

The Young Bucks and FTR faced off in a tag team match on the April 7th episode of Dynamite this year. As expected, the two exceptional teams put up a spectacular show that made the fans scream at the top of their lungs.

FTR was eventually able to gain the upper hand. Near the end of the match, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood executed the Big Rig and the BTE Trigger to pick up the win.

Referencing the critically-acclaimed match, Arn Anderson praised FTR for their skills. This led to Cash Wheeler promptly responding to the WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter.

"All the stars. All the titles. All the money in the world. None of that means more than seeing clips like this. Not sure it’s a compliment I feel completely worthy of, but one I take immense pride in coming from a man like this."

FTR currently hold three tag team belts simultaneously, the AAA, ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Former WWE star Dax Harwood reflected on his pro-wrestling career

FTR's success was even sweeter as Dax Harwood recently tweeted about his 18-year run in pro-wrestling.

Starting his career in 2004, Dax performed in a large number of independent promotions before he got his first big break in WWE NXT. There, he teamed up with Cash Wheeler to form The Revival. After leaving WWE, the team joined AEW and got renamed as FTR.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood posted an emotional message while recalling his journey.

"Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall."

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall

With the momentum they have right now, fans would love to see the spectacular feats FTR perform in the coming years.

