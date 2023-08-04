Former WWE Superstar reveals contact with AEW

A former WWE personality recently spoke about talks with All Elite Wrestling about a potential move to the company.

The man in question is Josh Mathews, who worked in WWE from 2001 to 2014. Mathews is now signed to IMPACT Wrestling as a commentator but had talks with AEW about a potential jump.

Speaking on Road Dogg Brian James' "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, Mathews revealed the talks he had with AEW, a company in which his wife works as well.

“Informally (there have been talks with AEW). I think what they’re doing is great. I should start by saying I love IMPACT and if they’ll have me, I’ll stay for the rest of my career and it’s funny because with our (Josh & Madison Rayne) schedules because she’s on the Wednesday show and so, I just don’t know. It really is (a perfect schedule).”

The IMPACT Wrestling commentator further added:

"It’s also nice to watch her (Madison Rayne), because for 13 or however many years she’s been doing this, she never made it to that point, to the live TV every week and she coached the main event of the Ring of Honor pay-per-view (Death Before Dishonor) so to have her come back and talk about that and the live aspect of it, yeah, it really is (cool).” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Check out the video below:

Top star's AEW appearance may have closed the door for a WWE return

While Josh Mathews' AEW debut may be uncertain, another former WWE Superstar recently appeared on the 200th episode of Dynamite.

The star is none other than Rob Van Dam (RVD), who came out to confront the current FTW Champion, Jack Perry, after his recent shots at former ECW stars.

The match between Jack Perry and RVD for the FTW Championship was made official for next week's Dynamite, and this seems to be the first of many appearances of the former WWE Champion on AEW.

A win will make RVD a champion in AEW which could possibly result in the 'Whole F'n Show' signing with the company.

Who is your pick to win the FTW Championship match next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

