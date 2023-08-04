5 bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 - Former champion to make big debut, top free agent returns

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner. The Biggest Party Of The Summer is set to stream on Saturday, August 5th, beginning at 8 PM EST with a one-hour Kickoff special airing at 7.

There's a lot of hype going into the event. According to WrestleTix, SummerSlam has sold over 48,000 tickets, with more recently going on sale. That means there's a chance that the company will manage to bring in 50,000 fans for their second biggest event of the year. That number is virtually unheard of.

Eight big-time bouts are already confirmed for the event, and there's always a chance the card could grow. Whether it does or not, the company's officials are likely looking to make a major splash in Detroit.

This article will look at some possible surprises that will leave the fans at Ford Field overwhelmed, excited, and begging for more. Meanwhile, the audience worldwide will freak out on social media. What major moments and outcomes may go down in Detroit?

Below are five bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#5. Kairi Sane could return to WWE to confront Asuka or Rhea Ripley

Kairi Sane is a New Japan and Stardom star, but WWE fans are familiar with her too. Before returning to Japan, Kairi was a former NXT Women's Champion and Tag Team Champion.

There's a chance that Kairi could return to confront either Rhea Ripley or Asuka. The Empress Of Tomorrow is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Sane could make her presence known post-match. An impromptu bout with Rhea is also possible.

It isn't unreasonable to expect The Pirate Princess back in a WWE ring. Earlier this year, Kairi Sane discussed things she still hopes to achieve in the company. Beyond that, she is a free agent, meaning she could technically be signed anytime.

#4. Cody Rhodes will beat Brock Lesnar in a fairly dominant fashion

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

One of the biggest bouts at SummerSlam is a match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. The two stars have had a heated feud dating back to the night after WrestleMania, where Lesnar viciously assaulted Cody.

The American Nightmare battled The Beast on two occasions, at least in an official capacity. Rhodes managed to win the first bout but ended up losing to Lesnar in their second match. Despite each picking up a victory, neither match was decisive, thanks to a quick pin and an injury going into the contest.

When the two collide at SummerSlam, not only will Cody win, but he will do so decisively. In fact, The American Nightmare may shock the world and force Brock Lesnar to tap out as payback for the constant attacks on his arm courtesy of The Beast.

#3. Bray Wyatt will finally appear again

Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most beloved stars while also being one of the most controversial. Fans either love or despise the creepy superstar and his compelling manner of speaking, often littered with riddles.

The Eater Of Worlds hasn't been seen since before WrestleMania 39. Information on his absence has been relatively limited, but it is said that Wyatt has some health issue that hasn't been publically released.

While Wyatt's physical or mental struggles are not anybody's business, fans are still eager to see him return to WWE. SummerSlam would be the perfect avenue for Bray to show off his haunting and captivating persona.

Could he shockingly attack a top star? Could a video package air in his honor? Either way, he may return.

#2. Finn Balor will shockingly dethrone Seth Rollins

Another major bout set to take place at WWE SummerSlam is Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. The Visionary is set to defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship, but could a title change be on the horizon?

Balor defeated Seth at SummerSlam 2016. It would be an appropriate place for Finn to win a major world title once again. Beyond that, his Judgment Day stablemates all have gold or a Money in the Bank briefcase. Finn winning the belt will genuinely cement their dominance.

Of course, Finn wouldn't have to beat the World Heavyweight Champion cleanly. The likes of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest could intervene on behalf of The Prince and help crown him the new king of RAW.

#1. Nick Aldis will debut in some form

Nick Aldis is one of the best-unsigned wrestlers in the world. While he's never been signed to WWE, he has worked for IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and various other promotions worldwide.

Unfortunately, The National Treasure recently revealed that he couldn't honor his upcoming bookings due to a back injury. While most fans have wished him well in his recovery, others feel the story may be a cover-up for an impending WWE debut.

The injury story could be a misdirect, and Aldis will actually debut at The Biggest Party Of The Summer to the shock of many in the audience. Alternatively, even if the injury is legitimate, he could still debut via a promo or video package of some kind.

