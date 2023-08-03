Wrestler announces serious injury and provides an update about the future

Wrestling has always been a dangerous profession, and more than one wrestler has suffered a serious injury over the course of appearing at shows. Now, a top star has just announced that he is injured and won't be able to appear at some upcoming shows. Nick Aldis provided the update on Twitter.

Nick Aldis has been the subject of rumors since he first left NWA. Although he performed in IMPACT Wrestling, it was only for a brief stint.

The star has been rumored to have interest from WWE and AEW. Teddy Long commented on the interest, saying it was the perfect time for him to head to WWE.

The star had been scheduled to appear at Dreamwave Wrestling in Chicago and a show in Puerto Rico in August. However, the wrestler said that he was dealing with a back injury that left him at a point where he could not deliver at the level he needed to perform.

"I'm sorry to report that I have to pull out of my bookings in Chicago this weekend for @DWWrestling & Puerto Rico later this month; I've been dealing with a back injury for a while and it's at a point where I can't deliver at the level, I deem acceptable for fans. I'm sorry to let people down especially the promoters who have been so understanding and professional. See you down the road..."

Nick Aldis @RealNickAldis I'm sorry to report that I have to pull out of my bookings in Chicago this weekend for @DWWrestling & Puerto Rico later this month; I've been dealing with a back injury for a while and it's at a point where I can't deliver at the level I deem acceptable for fans. (1/2)...

He also updated the fans, saying he would see them. So, for now, the wrestler will not be performing at any show.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Nick Aldis a swift and full recovery.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.