36-year-old could finally sign with WWE and have a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long believes WrestleMania could be an excellent stage for a massive showdown between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes.

Aldis is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today, who recently finished up with IMPACT Wrestling after a brief stint. A few days back, it was reported that the 36-year-old was interested in signing with both WWE and AEW.

Fans have also expressed interest in seeing him join the global juggernaut as he could feud with Cody Rhodes, one of his biggest rivals. However, there were rumors that the promotion would bring him in as a backstage producer.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long disagreed with host Mac Davis, who suggested WWE could have Aldis interfere during Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2023 match. Long feels the promotion should take it slowly and let The American Nightmare's program with Lesnar finish.

"I think that would be too quick. You can't do that right away. Right now, in order to bring Nick Aldis, they gotta sit down and have a talk with him and see what direction they wanna go in with him. Then we can find out whether we need to slide him in with Cody or whatever. They may not wanna do that right away. They may wait and do that down the line. But I think right now, I won't do it."

He believes WrestleMania could be an ideal stage for a massive encounter between Cody and Aldis, given the latter ends up with WWE.

"I'd let Brock and Cody... let that play out and see where they're gonna go with that and then save Nick Aldis for after SummerSlam... I'd set him up for next year's WrestleMania. That's what I'd do," said Teddy Long. [4:35 - 5:05]

Bill Apter wants WWE to familiarize fans with Nick Aldis

Furthermore, Bill Apter suggested that before pitting him in a marquee feud against Cody Rhodes, the promotion must make fans aware of what Nick Aldis brings.

The senior wrestling journalist believes Aldis could draw crickets from crowds if he directly attacked The American Nightmare upon his debut.

"Remember, to have him run in when a large portion of the WWE fans don't know who he is. The broadcasters go, 'Oh my god, Nick Aldis, ' and the fans would go, 'Who?' I know who he is; we know who he is; but we have to familiarize the audience with him," said Bill Apter. [5:07 - 5:25]

🇿🇦yellowbone🇿🇦 @The_yellowbone



his return to impact lasted for 102 days

#IMPACTONAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fDsn8XZVZz Nick aldis is officially done with impacthis return to impact lasted for 102 days

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Nick Aldis and whether he will end up with either WWE or AEW in a marquee position.

Do you see Nick Aldis debuting for the global juggernaut anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

