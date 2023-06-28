Former WWE Superstar rules out a potential match against Kenny Omega in AEW

AEW's Kenny Omega is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers of this generation. So, it is no surprise that he has a long list of talented athletes who want to step into the ring with him. However, one WWE veteran says he is not interested in a match with The Best Bout Machine.

Sabu is best known for his time in ECW, where he would pull off death-defying stunts to please crowds and get the better of his opponents. The veteran officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2021, but that did not stop the 58-year-old from making a recent appearance on AEW Dynamite and the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

Despite his age, the ECW legend managed to pull off one of his trademark stunts at the event, leading many to believe he could return to the ring. When one Twitter user asked Sabu if he would be interested in a match with Kenny Omega, he quickly turned down the proposal:

"Lol I don't think he wants any of me..lol," Sabu tweeted.

The likelihood of this potential match coming together are pretty slim but not out of the realm of possibility. If anything, Sabu's response sounds like fighting words and may just be enough to entice The Cleaner and Tony Khan to consider it.

Kenny Omega lost at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

If a potential match with Sabu is, in fact, on the card, the ECW legend will have to wait his turn, as Kenny Omega currently has a lot on his plate. At the recent Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, the former AEW Champion put his rivalry with The Blackpool Combat Club on hold to compete against his long-time adversary, Will Ospreay.

With the IWGP United States Championship on the line, Omega was looking to keep hold of the title in his home country of Canada. However, he was unsuccessful in his efforts and lost the match.

This levels the score between Omega and Ospreay's 2023 matches at one victory apiece. Many expect the rubber match to take place at the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium.

