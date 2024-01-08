Former WWE Superstar's brother returns to in-ring action in Tony Khan’s promotion [Spoilers]

The former WWE Superstar's brother was seen in action for recent Ring of Honor tapings. The star in question is Saraya's brother, Zak Knight.

The ROH tapings took place at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 6, 2024. They were scheduled before and after this week's episode of Collision. On the tapings, Zak Knight returned to in-ring action and defeated Jon Cruz in one-on-one action.

This was the second time he appeared in the promotion. In his debut ROH match, he defeated Peter Avalon in a great match.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya advised Ruby Soho to stay away from social media

Saraya is always in the middle of controversy due to her hot takes on social media. After facing online criticism several times, the former WWE star has found a way to cope with it.

While speaking with the Cruz Show, Saraya talked about how she completely stays away from the phone during difficult times.

"Right now, I have a social media clense where I completely take it off my phone. I don't read the comments. I don't see girls that look ten times better than me. I don't see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That's a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil," said Saraya.

The former Divas Champion once also advised Ruby Soho to keep her social media to a distance after she was facing online criticism.

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it," she added.

Zak Knight has also appeared in WWE alongside Andy Baker and Tom LaRuffa on the November 11, 2011, episode of SmackDown.

