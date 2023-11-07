Saraya (fka Paige) advised fellow female AEW star to take a break from social media after online criticism

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya returned to the squared circle after being medically cleared to wrestle. The latter has always been active on Twitter, constantly responding with befitting replies to unnecessary criticisms.

Recently, the 31-year-old star aligned herself with AEW star Ruby Soho and helped her out during her matches.

While talking on the Cruz Show, the former WWE Divas Champion said that she thinks social media is like hell.

"Right now, I have a social media clense where I completely take it off my phone. I don't read the comments. I don't see girls that look ten times better than me. I don't see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That's a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil," said Saraya.

Saraya also talked about advising Ruby Soho to stay off her phone.

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone." [H/T - Fightful]

The 31-year-old star hasn't wrestled in the promotion since losing her championship to Hikaru Shida in October.

Saraya approached Tony Khan to sign her brother Zak with AEW

The former AEW Women's Champion reportedly requested Tony Khan to sign Zak Knight to All Elite Wrestling.

As reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said the former WWE Champion's brother could get an AEW tryout.

"So, I think he’s gonna get an AEW tryout. I mean, she went to Tony Khan and asked if her brother could get a tryout, so I think that’s what is happening there.”

Saraya has been one of the biggest stars of AEW's Women's division since her debut.

What do you think about the possibility of Tony Khan signing Zak Knight? Let us know in the comments below.

