AEW personality William Regal is impressed by former WWE Superstar's career in industry

AEW personality William Regal recently expressed how impressed he is with former WWE Superstar Juice Robinson's path in the wrestling industry.

Robinson appeared for the first time on AEW television on Dynamite last week against Jon Moxley. The two men had clashed multiple times earlier in their careers. While the former WWE Superstar was unsuccessful in his bout, AEW reportedly showcased their interest in officially signing him to be added to the roster.

William Regal was released from WWE in January this year and soon after made his AEW debut. He surprised the wrestling fraternity when he walked out to break up a fight that had broken out between the reigning AEW World Champion and Bryan Danielson.

In the latest edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the Blackpool Combat Club member highlighted how Robinson was liked by everyone and his tenure in British Wrestling.

"So first of all, he [Juice Robinson] never got let go [from WWE]… Everybody liked him. It was just, okay, he is where he is at the moment and he went, ‘I’d like to take myself out of this please, and I wanna go and do something else and prove myself somewhere else’ which is exactly what he did and he went to England, I believe was the first thing he did and went wrestling on what we call holiday camps in England." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Sasha Banks had approached William Regal for advice during WWE tenure

William Regal is the former NXT General Manager. Additionally, he is known for his administrative roles and mentoring many upcoming talents in WWE along with being an in-ring competitor.

Sasha Banks and Naomi made waves in the industry when they walked out before an episode of RAW in May this year. Since then the two stars have been spotted at varied non-wrestling events. They even walked the ramp at the recent New York Fashion Week.

On the same edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the AEW personality disclosed how The Boss asked for his advice on many occasions:

"At least once, [Sasha]'s come to me," Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking Sasha "'How many times have you been world champion?' and she said 'three' and I said 'did you get the check in the bank this Monday?' and she went 'yeah, thanks. That's what I needed to hear.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The multi-time RAW Women's Champion changed her username on social media, which led to speculation about whether she would return. The Boss and Naomi were the women's tag team champions before their walkout a few months ago. However, it remains to be seen whether they will return to the company.

