Sasha Banks sends a four-word message after changing her Twitter handle to her real name

Sasha Banks recently changed her Twitter handle to her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and now she has reacted to the same.

Amid rumors of Banks and Naomi's WWE return, the two women have embarked on various non-wrestling projects outside the company. However, when the WrestleMania main eventer changed her name on Twitter, fans began speculating that she wouldn't be coming back to WWE after all.

Not too long ago, Banks shared the following tweet:

"New handles same handler [Money Bag emoji] [Blue heart emoji]"

How did WWE fans react to Sasha Banks' tweet?

As is usually the case, fans flocked to the reply section of Banks' tweet and shared their thoughts on her comment. Check out some of those reactions below:

Isaiah ‘Snitch’ Scott @HappyCorbin @MercedesVarnado We know you would never betray the WWE universe and go to AEW Sasha. @MercedesVarnado We know you would never betray the WWE universe and go to AEW Sasha.

TheLegitDeadly @TheLegitDeadly @MercedesVarnado We love you with any name, boss @MercedesVarnado We love you with any name, boss

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in history. She made her main roster debut about seven years ago, and it didn't take her long to firmly establish herself on the roster.

Banks' resume speaks volumes about the work that she has put in over the past several years. She is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, five-time RAW Women's Champion, one-time NXT Women's Champion, and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

WWE's head of creative Triple H recently shared his thoughts on a potential Banks return:

"Time will tell, yeah, time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication, it's not a difficult process, but it can be a process right, and you have to go through the process."

Now that Sasha Banks has changed her name on her social media handles, one wonders if she will ever make her big return to WWE. At 30 years old, the popular star still has a lot left in the tank and would do incredibly well under Triple H's leadership.

What do you think? Will fans ever get to see Banks in a WWE ring again? Sound off in the comments section below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far