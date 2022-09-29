"She’s really not coming back to us" - Wrestling fans disheartened after Sasha Banks removes WWE name from her Twitter handle

Sasha Banks recently changed her Twitter handle from her WWE ring name to her real name, Mercedes Varnado. The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't been seen on TV since she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of RAW in May.
Sasha Banks and Naomi were both suspended by WWE after dismissing themselves before their scheduled match in the main event of RAW. They were set to compete in a Six Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair's opponent for Hell in a Cell.
It was reported several weeks ago that Boss N Glow had agreed to return to WWE under the Triple H regime, although they haven't made any appearances for the company in any capacity since their walk-out.
After wrestling fans noticed that Sasha Banks had changed her Twitter handle, many of them reacted to it by posting a series of tweets.
Triple H comments on whether Sasha Banks could ever return to WWE
The Boss is undeniably one of the biggest female superstars in the history of the company. She's a former Women's RAW, SmackDown, NXT and Tag Team Champion. She has also main-evented WrestleMania.
While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H commented on whether fans will see Sasha Banks on WWE programming once again.
"Time will tell, yeah, time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication, it's not a difficult process but it can be a process, right, and you have to go through the process," he said.
A number of released stars have returned to WWE since The Game took over, and it's still possible that Sasha and Naomi could come back as well sometime in the future. As of this writing, they're both still on the active roster page on the company's official website.
