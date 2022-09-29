Create

"She’s really not coming back to us" - Wrestling fans disheartened after Sasha Banks removes WWE name from her Twitter handle

Sasha Banks was suspended by WWE several months ago
Israel Lutete
Sasha Banks recently changed her Twitter handle from her WWE ring name to her real name, Mercedes Varnado. The former RAW Women's Champion hasn't been seen on TV since she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of RAW in May.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were both suspended by WWE after dismissing themselves before their scheduled match in the main event of RAW. They were set to compete in a Six Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair's opponent for Hell in a Cell.

It was reported several weeks ago that Boss N Glow had agreed to return to WWE under the Triple H regime, although they haven't made any appearances for the company in any capacity since their walk-out.

After wrestling fans noticed that Sasha Banks had changed her Twitter handle, many of them reacted to it by posting a series of tweets.

She really changed her name from Sasha Banks to Mercedes on here. She’s really not coming back to us 😭 https://t.co/eaG4G7gqsl
i’m gonna really miss sasha banks. there will never be another sasha. https://t.co/6E0MNa6Nal
I am happy that Mercedes is getting big outside of wrestling I am happy that Mercedes is pursuing her other dreams I am happy that Mercedes is happy I am really I am https://t.co/2HPNajD4xm
Sasha changing her @ back to her real name she’s gone… https://t.co/66mlJ4QdK8
Everyone when Sasha Banks changed her twitter @ to her real name https://t.co/8ZarjAoD0w
sasha changed her @ to her real name?? oh, she’s moving on to bigger & better things for her. 😫 https://t.co/UH9QdKqm9Y
Sasha is not leaving WWE for AEW.
If I’ve learned anything in the years I’ve supported Mercedes, it’s never take anything she says or does seriously. Because 99% of the time, she’s trolling us🙂
Sasha/Mercedes will almost certainly go back to WWE, but it's so great that wrestlers have more freedom now and that none of the "insiders" actually know what's happening
@banksalorian I think she’s done…. If she was really coming back I think triple h would have made it happen by now , Triple h loved Sasha but i think she’s done
Me seeing Sasha Banks change her Twitter handle: https://t.co/CIbhGaFt8b
If the business/show ain't stop for Steve Austin when he walked out...Orrr better yet.... If it didn't stop for VINCE MCMAHON!!!....You think it's going to stop for Sasha Banks?? 🤔 🤔 🤔

Triple H comments on whether Sasha Banks could ever return to WWE

The Boss is undeniably one of the biggest female superstars in the history of the company. She's a former Women's RAW, SmackDown, NXT and Tag Team Champion. She has also main-evented WrestleMania.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Triple H commented on whether fans will see Sasha Banks on WWE programming once again.

"Time will tell, yeah, time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication, it's not a difficult process but it can be a process, right, and you have to go through the process," he said.
Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it...@TripleH @arielhelwani https://t.co/vVev7XfZbi

A number of released stars have returned to WWE since The Game took over, and it's still possible that Sasha and Naomi could come back as well sometime in the future. As of this writing, they're both still on the active roster page on the company's official website.

Do you think Sahsa Banks' days in WWE are over? Sound off in the comments below!

