Former WWE Superstar seemingly confirms parting ways with Tony Khan after a 7-month stint in AEW

In the aftermath of the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Ace Steel has reportedly exited Tony Khan's promotion.

On Twitter, Steel seemingly confirmed his departure from the company. The former AEW personality updated his display picture as he suggested taking up a coaching role in the industry going forward.

Following CM Punk's controversial comments regarding The Elite at the All Out media scrum, a brawl reportedly broke out between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Punk, and Steel. Since then, Steel was absent from AEW events before the news of his release broke.

Steel worked as a producer for the company and is a close friend to former two-time AEW World Champion, Punk. It was reported that during the backstage brawl at All Out, Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the face.

"He was officially released yesterday. That is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. He was released and there's a lot of other stuff going on but it's just stuff going on." [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]

CM Punk and The Elite were victorious at Tony Khan's All Out show

At All Out, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time, having lost to The Death Rider previously on Dynamite.

On the same show, The Elite won the AEW World Trios Championship by beating Hangman Page and the Dark Order in the tournament final. In doing so, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural champions.

'Since they won the championships vacated by The Elite' - Tony Schiavone mentions The Elite during AEW Dynamite.

Since their controversial backstage brawl, Punk and The Elite have been absent from AEW television. Tony Khan is yet to reveal when the stars will return to the company.

However, The Elite was recently namedropped on Dynamite for the first time since its absence.

