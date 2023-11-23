Former WWE Superstar seemingly quits AEW faction

Faction members come and go in professional wrestling, and a former WWE star has seemingly left an AEW group.

On the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of AEW Dynamite, things didn't go to plan for the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and Jake Hager were beaten by Hook, Orange Cassidy, and Katsuyori Shibata, while Anna Jay was pinned in her three-way match. It seems like everyone in the former faction is more focused on themselves than sticking together.

Angelo Parker seemingly wants to be with Ruby Soho, Jake Hager wants his hat back, Daniel Garcia is in the Continental Classic, and Anna Jay wants all the attention on her. That leaves Daddy Magic Matt Menard on his own. After Dynamite went off the air this week, Menard cut a passionate promo, possibly hinting at things to come.

Expand Tweet

Daddy Magic admitted that it took a lot of guts to leave Chris Jericho behind, but since then, his group has fallen apart. With everyone doing their own thing, Menard admitted that he thought he was in a team with men, but that team is dead.

Matt went on to say that while everyone is focused on themselves, he has a two-year-old son at home, who he can't afford to let down because of everyone else. What could be next for Daddy Magic? Only time will tell!

Matt Menard got a chance to work in AEW because of Chris Jericho

As Daddy Magic stated, it took a lot of guts to walk away from Chris Jericho, especially given how Jericho helped him get a job in All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer disclosed the story on Wrestling Observer Radio the day after the Jericho Appreciation Society disbanded, of how Menard and Angelo Parker got signed to AEW. Meltzer noted that after 2.0 were released from their WWE contracts, it was Kevin Owens who got in touch with Chris Jericho, giving them a glowing reference.

Expand Tweet

Jericho reportedly went out of his way to follow up on Owens' comments and did everything he could to get Menard and Parker in AEW, which of course ended up happening at the end of 2021. 2.0 were members of the JAS for just under 18 months until their aforementioned split in August 2023.

Are you a fan of Daddy Magic? Let us know in the comments section below!