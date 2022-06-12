"Call me a mark all day" – Former WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Bret Hart after being managed by him

Former WWE and current AEW star Dax Harwood sent a heartfelt message to Bret Hart.

Harwood and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, have always spoken highly of The Hitman. At a recent Big Time Wrestling show, the Hall of Famer was in the corner of FTR as they faced Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

On Twitter, Harwood quoted a tweet that featured a photo of him and Hart enjoying a tequila toast backstage at the Big Time Wrestling Show. One-half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions wrote:

You can call me a mark all day. I had a shot (ok, more than a shot) of tequila with my hero. What a f***ing life I live.

Here's the backstage photo of Harwood and Hart:

Big Time Wrestling @BTWwrestling



Be sure to catch the event on @fitetv - an announcement on when you can purchase and view this epic event will be made this week! A celebratory tequila toast in Webster, Massachusetts with @BretHart and @DaxFTR after tonight’s wildly successful @BTWwrestling show.Be sure to catch the event on @fitetv - an announcement on when you can purchase and view this epic event will be made this week! A celebratory tequila toast in Webster, Massachusetts with @BretHart and @DaxFTR after tonight’s wildly successful @BTWwrestling show. Be sure to catch the event on @fitetv - an announcement on when you can purchase and view this epic event will be made this week! https://t.co/3WWJAVdA3q

Fans also applauded Dax Harwood's recent tweet regarding Bret Hart

In response to Dax Harwood's message, fans replied with wholesome tweets. Some even shared photos of themselves alongside Bret Hart.

Check out some of the replies below:

Josh Pech @JoshPech @DaxFTR I met him today for the first time today and it was a dream come true @DaxFTR I met him today for the first time today and it was a dream come true https://t.co/6JIvvS0O1c

FTR is the current ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are expected to play a significant role at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

A few weeks ago, the duo put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against Best Friends. But, the match ended via a DQ after The United Empire's Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan attacked both teams.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Harwood, Wheeler, and Trent Beretta was attacked by Will Ospreay, Aaron Henare, and Aussie Open, members of the United Empire.

Fast forward to Rampage, the trio of Ospreay & Aussie Open faced FTR & Beretta in a six-man tag team match. The babyfaces ruined the AEW in-ring debut of Ospreay and co., who suffered a big loss on the night.

