"I hope he finds happiness" - Former WWE Superstar gets brutally honest about AEW star CM Punk's tirade at media scrum

Former WWE Superstar Fandango shared his thoughts on two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk's rant at the post-All Out media scrum.

CM Punk's shocking outburst during the media scrum post-AEW All Out led to a backstage brawl between the then AEW World Champion, Ace Steel, and the EVPs of the company Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. As a result, all five were suspended and stripped of their titles.

Fandango was a special guest on the latest episode of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree and was asked about Punk.

As much as the former NXT Tag Team Champion tried to give a politically correct response, he mentioned that Punk seemed unhappy and wished the former AEW World Champion finds happiness.

"I hope he finds happiness man, I really do. I don’t want anyone to be upset or tired or beat up so I’ll leave it at that… I hope he finds happiness you know what I’m saying? That’s the WWE training in me so…. I’m institutionalized, I’m not gonna go off but yea, he seemed really unhappy man," Fandango said. [00:38 - 01:11]

At the same time, he also felt that CM Punk was wrong for disrespecting his boss Tony Khan live on air, but if that helps to improve the product, then it is fine.

"I don’t think it’s cool to go on the air and disrespect your boss but if it can improve the product a little bit then f***,” Fandango said. [02:03 - 02:10]

Fandango weighs in on the CM Punk rant and mentions why backstage heat could better the business

During the same interview on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Fandango mentioned that he enjoys some backstage animosity between wrestlers as that could generate some healthy competition.

"I’m f***ing weird and old school where I kinda like a little backstage (drama)... Sometimes a little animosity backstage brings out some competitiveness in the locker room. Because if there’s a guy that I have a little beef with bro and I’m working him, I’ll never stiff him but I’m gonna try to outwork the mother f***er," Fandango said. [01:24 - 01:50]

Daimon Suavé @dubs2x #CMPunk I don’t how you feel about CM Punk or the situation as a whole this segment more specifically this part was MOVING. One of the best promos of his run/career and it got overlooked but he FELT everything he said which made you feel it like you experienced it too. #aew I don’t how you feel about CM Punk or the situation as a whole this segment more specifically this part was MOVING. One of the best promos of his run/career and it got overlooked but he FELT everything he said which made you feel it like you experienced it too. #aew #CMPunk https://t.co/fUwIxavDUr

A recent photograph taken by a fan with CM Punk revealed that he was still injured and could thus potentially prolong his return.

Do you think the former AEW World Champion will return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

