Former WWE Superstar shares cryptic message teasing potential AEW return following outing with Tony Khan

AEW is possibly getting one of their biggest stars back in the active scene, if Adam Cole's tweet is any indication to go by.

The Panama City Playboy hasn't wrestled in AEW since his IWGP Heavyweight Championship battle at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Hangman Page. During that match, Cole apparently received a concussion on top of the torn labrum he already had.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, the chances of his in-ring return seemed slimmer than ever, with the timeline potentially stretching to as late as the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

However, The Panama City Playboy was recently spotted with Tony Khan. This fueled rumors that his return was imminent. Furthermore, Adam Cole posted a tweet that confirmed his return to the active scene.

"I’m running sh*t when I’m back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise…"

Adam Cole is considered to be one of the hottest prospects on Tony Khan's roster. Considering the state of flux that the Jacksonville-based Promotion is currently in with the World Title being up for grabs, the time may be ripe to introduce a wildcard into the mix.

Fans had a varied reaction to the AEW star's tweet

Adam Cole, being as famous as he is, has already turned heads with a single tweet. Fans reacted to the rumors of his return with much enthusiasm.

A number of comments under his tweet expressed the excitement for him returning to the roster, speculating that the Grand Slam event might be the time.

Brock @BBennett1992 @AdamColePro Sounds like you are aiming to hit a grand slam? @AdamColePro Sounds like you are aiming to hit a grand slam? 👀

Furthermore, a lot of commenters stated how Adam Cole was missed.

A few comments also spoke about how being under Tony Khan might not be the best fit for him.

New Man @Imdoingbetter24 @AdamColePro Love u Cole but not under Tony Khanman. I hope the best for u tho @AdamColePro Love u Cole but not under Tony Khanman. I hope the best for u tho

As of now, there has been no confirmed date for Adam Cole's return. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see when The Panama City Playboy is back in action.

