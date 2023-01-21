Former WWE Superstar shares a cryptic post seemingly hinting at frustration in Tony Khan's AEW

A former WWE Superstar has seemingly expressed disappointment with his booking in Tony Khan's AEW.

Lance Archer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 11, 2020, edition of Dynamite, aligning with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. However, he has failed to win any titles during his time in the promotion. Archer's last match in AEW was a loss against Ricky Starks on Rampage in November 2022.

The Murderhawk Monster recently took to Twitter to share a cryptic post, potentially hinting at his frustrating stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"With no direction. It’s hard to stay on course…………," tweeted Lance Archer.

Lance Archer recently commented on his booking in AEW

While speaking during his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Archer opened up about his underwhelming run in All Elite Wrestling. The Murderhawk Monster added that he should be more involved than he is currently in AEW.

However, Lance Archer said he doesn't want to be "ungrateful" for the opportunities so far.

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick a**, I don't kiss a**. I do my part. Now it's up to other people...I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand," Lance Archer said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books Lance Archer as a title contender in the foreseeable future.

