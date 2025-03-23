Former WWE Superstar suddenly shares a backstage photo with Dean Ambrose after saying he misses him

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a throwback photo with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) on social media. This comes after the AEW World Champion took over the internet with one of the most gruesome spots in pro wrestling history.

James Ellsworth worked with the 39-year-old when he was known as Dean Ambrose. At the time, The Lunatic Fringe took a liking to him and even assisted him in beating then-WWE Champion AJ Styles. The two had an interesting dynamic until Ellsworth betrayed Moxley because he thought the former Shield member was a bigger threat than Styles.

A few days ago, Ellsworth suddenly took to X/Twitter to mention how he missed Dean Ambrose. This came after the bone-chilling sequence on AEW Dynamite where Moxley was impaled by Cope's weapon, Spike. Earlier today, the former WWE Superstar posted a throwback backstage photo of the duo at WWE SmackDown.

"❤️" Ellsworth wrote in the caption.

Former WWE Superstar defends Jon Moxley's brutal spot

A former WWE Superstar recently commented on the sequence on Dynamite that saw Jon Moxley's back being impaled by nails after he was suplexed on top of them.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) talked about the spot and explained how it gave credibility to the weapon. The Showoff felt the visual could be used to remind fans how dangerous Spike was.

"Something like this makes people like me go, 'Well is it really? Are those sharp nails?' It gives a little street cred to the weapon like that because you've seen it swung, you've heard it and you know it hurts. But when something like this go above and beyond and digs into the body, you're now letting everybody know this is something really big that the next time Cope holds that thing in the air, they're gonna be like, 'There's that thing that almost ripped the organs around the sides of Moxley's back.' It is good for the business to give a little street cred to those weapons." [From 03:21 to 04:04]

Fans worldwide know Jon Moxley is the type of individual who will put their body on the line for the love of the game.

