Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae wants to manage top AEW tag team

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (fka Summer Rae) recently shared that she would like to manage a tag team. She revealed this to be the Lucha Brothers from All Elite Wrestling.

She was formerly signed with WWE from 2011-2017, appearing in both NXT and on the main roster. Her most recent appearance for the promotion was last year when she was part of the Women's Royal Rumble match. Currently, she is not affiliated with any promotion and is simply watching wrestling as a spectator and fan.

While speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Rae was asked whom she would wish to manage at this point. She then revealed her desire to work with AEW's Lucha Brothers. She mentioned that even though she cannot speak Spanish, she loves them and would still want to manage them as a heel.

"The Lucha Bros, I love them," Summer Rae said. "And I’ve never met them. I’m meeting them probably tonight at Ring of Honor. I love them. I don’t speak Spanish. Yeah, so I’ll be like a super heel. They’re super baby. You’ll be torn and conflicted." [H/T Wrestlezone]

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae wants to join the Lucha Brothers

This is not the first time that Summer Rae expressed her interest in the Lucha Brothers. She has brought up the former AEW Tag Team Champions on social media several times.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar expressed her admiration for the luchadors while reacting to an episode of AEW Dynamite last May, specifically when they were competing in the Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royal.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



That’s it. That’s the tweet. They are so f’ing cool



#luchabros #AEWDynamite In my next life I want to be a part of the Lucha Bros.That’s it. That’s the tweet. They are so f’ing cool

It seems that at this point, there is another person interested in managing the Lucha Bros. aside from Alex Abrahantes. It remains to be seen if the duo needs another manager, but in the case that they do, Summer Rae has already expressed her willingness.

What are your thoughts on Summer Rae managing Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix? Let us know in the comments section below.