Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae wants to be a part of former AEW World Tag Team Champions

It seems like certain former tag team champions are grabbing the attention of former WWE superstar Summer Rae. The Lucha Brothers have been attention-grabbers in the wrestling industry, even securing the highest prize for a tag team, the AEW Tag Team Championships. Their popularity applies to personas within the industry as well.

The former tag team champions have been the topic of conversation in several episodes of AEW. These two incredible talents have pulled off many mind-blowing spots and maneuvers that really got the crowd going.

The self-proclaimed First Lady of NXT went on Twitter to mention how she would want to be a part of the Lucha Bros in her next life, and that they are very cool.

That’s it. That’s the tweet. They are so f’ing cool



#luchabros #AEWDynamite In my next life I want to be a part of the Lucha Bros.That’s it. That’s the tweet. They are so f’ing cool In my next life I want to be a part of the Lucha Bros.That’s it. That’s the tweet. They are so f’ing cool 😩😩😩#luchabros #AEWDynamite

It is safe to say that at some point, every single person watching AEW has found the high-flying luchadors to be "cool" and has been in awe of watching them perform in the ring. Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. have been putting on incredible matches, so it is no surprise that their popularity across the industry is high.

A former female WWE superstar is interested in joining The Bloodline

Former WWE talent Summer Rae has brought up her intentions of joining The Bloodline. I mean, who wouldn't, The Bloodline is one of, if not the biggest thing going on in WWE. Aside from having the current world champion at the top of his game, you have a decorated tag team, a former North American Champion, and an iconic advocate.

However, The Bloodline is a family business and the last time an outsider joined the faction, it did not end well. You would have to be an Uso, or at least related to having an automatic passage in joining the stable.

Rae would then take to Twitter to mention her intent to join the faction, tagging former WWE SmackDown Women's champion Naomi in the process, as she is the husband of one-half of the Usos.

"Honestly, I wish I was an Uso. @TheTrinity_Fatu what can you do for me sis?" she wrote.

Considering how members of The Bloodline are at the top of their game, with all members being current or former champions, would there be a need to add extra firepower?

Would the addition of a representative for the women's division work for the faction? Let us know how you feel about this in the comments section below.

