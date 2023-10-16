Former WWE Superstar talks about AEW signing, working with real-life spouse

The rivalry between WWE and AEW has been heating up lately as each company looks to lure top stars away from the other. WWE recently snagged former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, while All Elite Wrestling managed to land Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and CJ Perry (fka Lana).

Perry made her All Elite debut at last month's All Out pay-per-view to save her real-life husband, Miro, from a post-match assault by Powerhouse Hobbs. However, The Redeemer couldn't accept her presence and abandoned her on the ramp. Perry has since launched a search for new talent to manage, with her eye being drawn to former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, CJ Perry revealed that she only recently joined the Jacksonville-based company because she had other projects in the works before September. She noted that it was Miro's idea to bring her in but confirmed that she's currently focused on managing talent rather than wrestling.

Miro has referenced his wife several times in AEW, but it doesn't look like they'll be reunited immediately. CJ Perry noted that she and her husband are "very competitive" and that Miro doesn't tell her what he will say before he cuts a promo.

CJ Perry attended shows for both WWE and AEW as a fan

CJ Perry spent eight years in WWE before being released on June 2, 2021. In the same interview with Fightful, she mentioned that she enjoyed the break but missed her friends in the wrestling business.

Despite her other projects, the 38-year-old found the time to attend live shows for both All Elite Wrestling and WWE. She told Sean Ross Sapp that she did it just because of her love for professional wrestling.

Perry also reunited with some of her friends backstage at the events. She revealed that she immediately felt better when she arrived in AEW's locker room.

Are you excited to see which AEW talent CJ Perry manages in the coming weeks, or are you hopeful she and Miro will reunite?